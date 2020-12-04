Colorado orders first 46,800 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Colorado’s public health department this week ordered the state’s first batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, requesting from the federal government a shipment of 46,800 doses.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting Dec. 10 to consider an emergency use authorization for the vaccine. If it’s approved, Pfizer plans to ship the first doses to states within 24 hours, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s announcement Friday.

The health department made the order for the vaccine on Thursday.

“The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is a major turning point in this pandemic, and we will act as swiftly as possible to get it distributed once it is approved,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Department of Public Health and Environment, in a statement.

Under Colorado’s draft vaccine-distribution plan, the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will go to hospital workers, including at long-term care facilities. Health care workers and residents in nursing homes also are considered a high priority. Colorado’s first batch won’t cover the roughly 331,533 people considered the highest priority under the state’s vaccination plan.

Read more via The Denver Post.