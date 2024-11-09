Colorado outlasts Texas Tech, controls Big 12 destiny

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders throws the ball to wide receiver Will Sheppard during the first half Saturday against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.

Annie Rice/AP

LUBBOCK, Texas — Shedeur Sanders threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, two-way star Travis Hunter had nine catches for 99 yards and a TD and No. 21 Colorado overcame an early deficit to beat Texas Tech 41-27 on Saturday.

Sanders was 30 of 43 for 291 yards. Shilo Sanders, the other son of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders on the team, recovered a fumble in the end zone with 51 seconds left.

Colorado (7-2, 5-1 Big 12, No. 20 CFP) won its third consecutive game and is on pace to play in the Big 12 Championship Game with a chance to qualify for the 12-team College Football Playoff.

The Buffs led the Red Raiders (6-4, 4-3) by two touchdowns before Tech’s Behren Morton threw his second touchdown pass of the game to Jalin Conyers — for 21 yards — with 2:12 left.

Shedeur Sanders threw a 23-yard yard TD pass to LaJohntay Wester midway through the second period, a 5-yarder to Will Sheppard in the third quarter and a 24-yarder to Hunter minutes later in the third.

Alejandro Mata kicked field goals of 25 and 33 yards for the Buffaloes.

Morton’s other touchdown pass to Conyers was for 17 yards on the game’s opening drive. Morton was 24 of 40 for 275 yards.

Gino Garcia kicked field goals of 53 and 39 yards for the Red Raiders, who lead 13-0.

Colorado should rise in the new AP poll Sunday. The Buffs peaked at No. 18 last season after winning their first three games under Sanders. That’s their highest ranking since reaching No. 9 in 2016.

No. 16 Ole Miss 28, No. 2 Georgia 10

OXFORD, Miss. — Jaxson Dart threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells Jr. in the third quarter, and No. 16 Mississippi shut down No. 2 Georgia for a 28-10 victory on Saturday.

Caden Davis kicked five field goals as Mississippi (8-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 16 CFP) earned its third consecutive win. Ulysses Bentley had a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

A rain-soaked Ole Miss student section stormed the field with 16 seconds left, leading to a delay. The scene was repeated after Dart’s kneeldown closed it out.

Georgia (7-2, 5-2, No. 3 CFP) scored on a 2-yard run by Nate Frazier early in the first quarter. But Mississippi quickly grabbed control from there.

After the opening series, Ole Miss recorded five sacks and nine tackles for loss, forced four fumbles and intercepted a Carson Beck pass. Jared Ivey and Princely Umanimielen had two sacks apiece and linebackers TJ Dottery and Chris Paul combined for 19 tackles.

Georgia Tech 28, No. 4 Miami 23

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech coaches believed the best way to beat Cam Ward and No. 4 Miami was to keep the ball away from the quarterback.

Despite losing their top two running backs and having their starting quarterback operate primarily as a runner, the Yellow Jackets’ game plan was successful.

Ward and Miami finally ran out of second-half comebacks as Haynes King led Georgia Tech to a 28-23 win over the previously unbeaten Hurricanes on Saturday for the Yellow Jackets’ first victory over a top-five team in 15 years.

Fans rushed the field , toppling both goalposts, after the game.

Miami (9-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 4 College Football Playoff) was denied its first 10-0 start since 2017. Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3) became bowl-eligible and ended a two-game losing streak.

No. 8 Indiana 20, Michigan 15

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kurtis Rourke threw two first-half touchdown passes and No. 8 Indiana’s defense held up long enough to give the Hoosiers a record-breaking 20-15 victory over longtime nemesis Michigan on Saturday.

Rourke was 17 of 28 with 206 yards as the Hoosiers (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten), college football’s losingest program, beat college football’s winningest program, Michigan, for just the second time since 1988 and earned the first 10-win season in Indiana history.

The Wolverines (5-5, 3-4) produced their lowest point total in this series since a 14-10 loss to Indiana in 1987. Davis Warren was 16 of 32 with 137 yards through the air, but Michigan rushed for just 69 yards.

Indiana took control when Rourke hooked up with Omar Cooper Jr. on a 7-yard TD pass late in the first quarter then followed that score with a 36-yard TD pass to Elijah Sarratt early in the second quarter to make it 14-3.

The Hoosiers added a 40-yard field goal late in the first half and Michigan added two second-half field goals — a 22-yarder after picking off Rourke at the Indiana 7-yard line and a 56-yarder that cut the deficit to 17-9 late in the third quarter. It was Dominic Zvada’s fifth field goal of 50 or more yards this season.

Kansas 45, No. 17 Iowa State 36

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Devin Neal ran for 116 yards and two scores and became Kansas’ all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in a 45-36 win over No. 17 Iowa State at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

Neal broke June Henley’s rushing record with a 14-yard run on his first carry and now has 3,951. Neal’s touchdown runs of 13 and 10 yards gave him 43, breaking Henlsey’s mark of 41.

Jalon Daniels finished 12 of 24 for 295 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (3-6, 2-4 Big 12).

Rocco Becht was 24 of 37 for 383 yards and three touchdowns for Iowa State (7-2, 4-2, No. 17 CFP), which has lost two straight after a 7-0 start.

Neal’s second touchdown of the game put Kansas up 38-13 in the third quarter.

Carson Hansen scored a 13-yard touchdown for Iowa State to cut it to 38-20. Becht then found Jaylon Jackson for a 27-yard touchdown and Becht ran in the 2-point conversion to cut it to 38-28. Mello Dotson’s 25-yard interception return for a touchdown for Kansas made it a 17-point game with 5:58 left.

The Jayhawks ran out the clock after Becht found Jaylin Noel for an 18-yard touchdown.

Becht engineered a seven-play, 99-yard drive to open the scoring. Becht hit Noel on a 27-yard strike to finish it.