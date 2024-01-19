Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces plans to release up to 15 more wolves

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released five gray wolves onto public land in Grand County, Colorado on Monday, Dec. 18. Pictured is wolf 2302-OR.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Courtesy photo

Up to 15 wolves could be coming to Colorado next year, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

In an agreement announced Friday, Jan. 19, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation will be the source of up to 15 wolves for the Colorado gray wolf reintroduction effort, the release states. To date, 10 wolves have been released in Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife plans to capture the wolves from the Confederated Tribes on tribal land sometime between December 2024 and January 2025, according to the news release. The Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan sets a goal of translocating 10-15 gray wolves per capture season for a total of 30-50 wolves.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife director Jeff Davis called the first release of wolves from Oregon last month “an incredible success.”

Davis said the state agency is working on “honing our notification structure so the public is well informed regarding these release efforts, while also balancing the need for the safety and security of staff and gray wolves.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Parks and Wildlife will not capture and release more wolves during the current season, which runs through mid-March, the release states. The next releases will not occur until late this year or early next year, according to the state agency.

Under the wolf management plan, Parks and Wildlife could release another five wolves this season. But by holding off, the state agency will have more time to assess the releases in December and let staff adjust to any increased workload related to having wolves in Colorado, the release states.

The delay will also allow time for the financial support for ranchers that was proposed in the state budget to become effective July 1, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Chairman of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Jared-Michael Erickson, said in the release the tribes are pleased to provide Colorado with wolves.

“The Colville people strongly believe in preserving our environment, including its fish and animals,” Erickson said. “We are thrilled that our restoration efforts on our own lands have progressed far enough that we can share some of these magnificent creatures with the citizens of Colorado.”