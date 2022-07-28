Colorado Parks and Wildlife lifts fishing closures from Kremmling to State Bridge

A slight reprieve in recent days has allowed for the loosening of one of the fishing restrictions in Eagle County, a voluntary closure after noon that started in Kremmling.

Anglers can now safely fish the Colorado River once again from Kremmling in Grand County to State Bridge in Eagle County, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife announcement issued on Thursday.

Below State Bridge, a voluntary all-day closure remains in effect as temperatures on the Colorado have routinely reached 70-75 degrees Fahrenheit over the last few weeks.

“Upstream reservoir releases benefitting the Colorado River along with recent weather patterns have led to cooler river temperatures and increased flows in sections of the Yampa River and Colorado River,” Rachael Gonzales with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a release issued Thursday. “These in combination with forecasted cooler temperatures and rainfall has prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to lift several voluntary and mandatory fishing closures.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is using a slogan, “look fast before you cast,” to remind anglers to quickly check current fishing conditions and fishing closure information on the CPW website or by calling the local CPW Office at 970-773-8587.

Aquatic biologists will continue to monitor river conditions on the Colorado River and could re-implement the voluntary closures if river conditions change.

A graph from the U.S. Geological Survey shows temperatures on the Colorado River near Dotsero in Eagle County July 22-28.

In recent days, the temperature station on the Colorado River in Eagle County near Dotsero has recorded two days where temperatures did not reach 70 degrees, on July 25 and July 27. Prior to that, the thermometer had recorded 13 straight days of temperatures in excess of 70 degrees, including a 75.2-degree high on July 17.

A full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River was removed in Routt County, and in Grand County, along with the loosening of restrictions on the Colorado River in Kremmling, the Fraser River basin has seen relief in recent days, as well. The Fraser River meets the Colorado River in Grand County, and the situation there is being monitored by groups on the Front Range that divert about 60% of the water in Grand County across the Continental Divide for agricultural and municipal use.

The Denver metro area receives about 20% of its water from Grand County.

Last week, Denver Water’s Learning By Doing partners requested additional flows to help the rising stream temperatures in the Fraser River basin, which was causing stress to the health of the trout fishery, Travis Thompson with Denver Water said on Thursday.

“In response, Denver Water committed 200 acre feet of water available for the LBD partners to make environmental bypasses in the upper Fraser basin to mitigate high stream temperatures,” Thompson said. “This was immediately followed by rainfall, which in turn began to reduce instream temperatures. In order to maximize the environmental bypasses Denver Water committed to, the LBD partners are closely monitoring conditions to identify the most ideal time in the coming weeks for Denver Water to deliver the 200 acre feet once temperatures begin to increase again.”