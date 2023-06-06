Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeking public input for big game hunting regulation changes

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting the public to have a voice in big game hunting regulation changes that will form the foundation for policy in the years to come.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is looking for public input on big game hunting regulation changes “that will form the foundation for policy in the years to come,” according to a press release on Tuesday.

A series of in-person open houses and town hall meetings across the state, as well as virtual meetings are being held as part of CPW’s Big Game Season Structure (BGSS) planning process.

“CPW encourages the public to attend these public meetings to learn about the current BGSS and the potential changes CPW is considering for the upcoming BGSS cycle,” the release states. More information can be found at engagecpw.org .

CPW stated that the central purpose of the BGSS planning process is to determine what, when and where types of big game hunting opportunities are available.

“Through this planning process, CPW is better able to maintain healthy wildlife populations while keeping with management objectives and provide recreational benefits for the hunting and non-hunting public,” the release continued.

The BGSS is updated by “by gathering internal and external input, evaluating the current season structure, and identifying emerging issues related to season structure.”

CPW uses that data to create policy recommendations for the upcoming framework, to “ensure the administration of hunting is continuously aligned with big game management needs as well as sportspersons interests.”

The virtual meeting is scheduled for June 29 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. MST. A Zoom registration link is available at the CPW website.

For the Northwest region, a June 8 town hall meeting will be held at the Glenwood Springs Rec Center from 6:00-7:30 p.m. for Area 8. Another Area 8 meeting will be held at the same time on June 20 at the Eagle Valley Library. Meeting times and dates for the Northeast, Southeast and Southwest regions are listed below.

2025 – 2029 Big Game Season Structure (BGSS) public meetings list Virtual Meeting Thursday, June 29, 6-7:30 p.m. MT – register here Northwest Region

Tuesday, June 6, 6-7:30 p.m. MT; Area 9, Kremmling (open house) CSU Extension Hall, 210 11th Street, Kremmling, 80459 Thursday, June 8, 6-7:30 p.m. MT; Area 7, Grand Junction (open house) Mesa County Building, 200 Spruce Street, Grand Junction, 81505 Thursday, June 8, 6-7:30 p.m. MT; Area 8, Glenwood Springs (town hall) Glenwood Springs Rec Center, 100 Wulfsohn Rd, Glenwood Springs, 81601 Tuesday, June 20, 6-7:30 p.m. MT; Area 8, Eagle (town hall) Eagle Valley Library, 600 Broadway St Eagle, 81631 Tuesday, June 27, 6-7:30 p.m. MT; Area 6, Meeker (open house) Meeker Fire Department, 236 7th Street, Meeker, 81641 Southwest Region

Monday, June 12, 6-7:30 p.m. MT; Area 18, Montrose (town hall) Montrose Police Department Community Room, 431 S. 1st Street, Montrose, 81401 Thursday, June 15, 6-7:30 p.m. MT; Area 17, Monte Vista (town hall) Ski Hi Complex, 2335 Sherman Ave, Monte Vista, 81144 Thursday, June 22, 6-7:30 p.m. MT; Area 16, Gunnison (town hall) Fred Field Center, 298-278 S Spruce St, Gunnison, 81230 Southeast Region

Thursday, June 8, 6-7:30 p.m. MT; Area 13, Salida (open house) Chaffee County Archery Range & Browns Canyon Bowhunters, 16201 US Hwy 285 (S of Chaffee Landfill) between MM 136 & 137, Salida, 81201 Northeast Region

Thursday, June 8, 6-7:30 p.m. MT; Area 5, Denver (open house) CPW Hunter Education Building, 6060 Broadway, Denver, 80216 Thursday, June 15, 6-7:30 p.m. MT, Area 4, Loveland/Fort Collins area (town hall) Scheels, 4755 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Johnstown, 80534 Thursday, June 29, 6-7:30 p.m. MT; Area 3, Sterling (town hall) Northeastern Junior College, Ballroom, 100 College Ave, Sterling, 80751

The public meetings will cover several topics, including alternatives regarding over-the-counter archery and rifle elk licenses, rifle season date structures for deer and elk, early-season (archery and muzzleloader) date structures, adding rifle deer opportunities to the first regular rifle season and adding a second regular rifle buck and doe pronghorn season.

Once all public meetings have been concluded, CPW will compile public input into a public outreach summary report to present to the Parks and Wildlife Commission at the August Commission meeting. BGSS recommendations will be developed in the fall and presented to the Commission in the spring of 2024.