Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeking public input on importation of crayfish into state

Rusty crayfish are an invasive species of concern in Colorado, first detected within the state in 2009.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Courtesy photo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking for public input through July 30 on the issue of importation of crayfish into the state. According to a July 5 press release, CPW has become aware of “a significant market for live crayfish that are primarily imported into Colorado from outside the state.” The organization believes the major species being imported is the red swamp crayfish, which is currently not allowed to be imported or possessed in Colorado.

“Regulations prohibiting the import, transport, and possession of most live crayfish into Colorado have been in place for decades in an effort to protect Colorado’s natural aquatic ecosystems and native species,” the release stated.

“Rusty crayfish in particular have been a top invasive concern for CPW since their detection in the state in 2009.”

Rusty crayfish, which are native to the Ohio River Basin and are more aggressive freshwater crayfish, were first detected in 2009 in the Yampa River and Catamount Resevoir. They later appeared in the Sanchez State Wildlife Area and Stagecoach Resevoir State Park in 2011. Since then, the populations have been managed through the manual removal of the adult animals.

Red swamp crayfish, also known as Louisiana crayfish, are typically dark red and grow to approximately five inches in length. The animal is native to the gulf coastal plain from the Florida panhandle to Mexico and southern Mississippi River drainage to Illinois.

“Red swamp crayfish compete aggressively with native species for food and habitat, and they’ve been known to cause structural damage to property. In fact, they are considered one of the most invasive species of crayfish in the world,” said Illinois Conservation Police Officer Brandon Fehrenbacher, in a June 15 Illinois Department of Natural Resources press release.

CPW believes they were introduced to Colorado by anglers as bait. They can damage underwater habitat important for fish spawning, cover and food and are also known to eat small fish, aquatic insects and eggs.

In response to the emerging red swamp crayfish market, CPW is reviewing the current crayfish regulations and seeking public input.

Members of the public can learn more about the regulation review process and share their feedback at EngageCPW.org through July 30, 2023.

Crayfish regulations are tentatively scheduled to be discussed at the July 17, 2023 Fish Health Board (FHB) Meeting and the August 24-25, 2023 Parks and Wildlife Commission (PWC) meeting. More information on these meetings will be available on the Fish Health Board page and the CPW meetings page .