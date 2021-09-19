Colorado Parks and Wildlife survey to Vail area locals hits mailboxes this week

This rare owl lives in boreal forests and is threatened due to forest fires and deforestation. A new study that includes a mailed survey to Eagle County residents is part of ongoing efforts from the Eagle County Community Wildlife Roundtable, a community partnership between Eagle County, the White River National Forest, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management, local municipalities, nonprofits, businesses and community members, to better address local wildlife issues.

Rick Spitzer/Courtesy photo

If you’re a Vail-area local, by now you may have received a questionnaire in the mail from Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeking your opinions about wildlife, wildlife habitat, land use, and outdoor recreation participation and preferences.

The study was mailed to a random sample of 3,000 Eagle County residents last week.

Michael Quartuch, Ph. D., a human dimensions specialist and researcher with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, indicated in a cover letter to residents that the purpose of the survey is to understand whether and to what degree Eagle County residents value wildlife, habitat and other types of land use.

“Even if you rarely think about these topics, we still want to hear from you!” Quartuch said in the letter.

The study is part of ongoing efforts from the Eagle County Community Wildlife Roundtable, a community partnership between Eagle County, the White River National Forest, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management, local municipalities, nonprofits, businesses and community members.

For anyone who was not randomly selected to participate, a shorter online version of the questionnaire will likely become available in the coming months.

How likely are you?

The survey asks locals how long they’ve lived in the valley and if they own or rent before getting into perceptions about the environment, wildlife and wildlife habitat.

The wildlife habitat questions seek to learn what environmental issues locals are most concerned about, in addition to general attitude about wildlife in Eagle County, how important wildlife populations are, and how much of a priority is, and should be, placed on the protection of critical wildlife habitat.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent a survey to 3,000 random Eagle County residents seeking opinions about wildlife, wildlife habitat, land use, and outdoor recreation participation and preferences.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

The survey also seeks to learn what recreation activities and interests are of most importance to locals, broken up into categories of trail activities, winter activities, wildlife-related activities and other outdoor activities.

Land use planning and local activities in Eagle County are also addressed, with opinions on outdoor recreation, wildlife habitat, development and the balance between them sought from respondents.

With public participation always a factor in land use decisions, a big question is also asked of respondents: How likely are you to attend a public meeting, contact local officials, sign a local petition or provide formal public comment in the next 12 months?

Citizen scientists

The wildlife roundtable put the survey together in partnership with its Land Use Committee in partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife researchers.

Rick Spitzer with the wildlife roundtable said the survey is an important project for the roundtable, which aims to gather a group of diverse stakeholders in the valley to understand and address issues facing wildlife populations.

The group maintains a blog on Walking Mountains website in which Spitzer has authored a number of articles, including one describing another group of people the wildlife roundtable is attempting to attract, the “citizen scientist.”

“Citizen scientists have analyzed Kepler data that helped discover exoplanet systems,” Spitzer said. “They have also become the single greatest comet finders of all time, identifying thousands of comets.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is currently using citizen scientists to help identify raptors in the parks; volunteers ​​​​​​find nests and visit them bi-weekly, recording species behavior and activities.

To get involved, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/RS-RaptorMonitoringVolunteer.aspx