Colorado Parks and Wildlife: “wildlife moms don’t need our help, leave young wildlife alone”

A mother moose grazes along the banks of the Yampa River with one of her two calves on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

One day after Monday’s report of a man in his late 50s being attacked by a moose while walking his dogs in Coal Creek Canyon, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued a press release urging the public to give wildlife space, particularly those with young ones.

“Humans aren’t the only ones who take extraordinary steps to protect, nurture and raise their young. The animal kingdom is flush with moms that take the time to teach their young how to find food and protect themselves against the elements,” a June 20 release stated.

“The best practice is to leave young wildlife untouched in their natural habitat so they can grow and thrive in the wild.”

Monday’s incident occurred when the man walking two dogs off-leash surprised a cow moose and her calf while walking around a hairpin turn in the trail near Hummingbird Lane. The moose reportedly charged and knocked the man down, stomping him several times. He fired two shots into the ground, effectively startling the moose and calf, which retreated. CPW’s release stated the man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident served as a reminder that during the late-spring and early summer, cow moose can be aggressive while their calves, typically born in a 3-4-week period from May to mid-June, are young. Dogs can often be perceived as threats.

“Wildlife will be exhibiting normal protective behavior of their young,” stated CPW area wildlife manager Jason Duetsch in the June 20 press release.

“Give wildlife extra space this time of year. Be sure to keep dogs on leashes. Dogs can trigger aggressive behavior and both moose and elk will chase a dog right back to their owner, presenting a dangerous situation.”

“CPW encourages hikers to avoid thick willow habitat in riparian areas, where moose like to eat and rest, to decrease chances of moose interactions,” the June 19 release stated, noting the Colorado moose population sits at an estimated 3,000 statewide.

CPW stated that a mother deer’s best survival strategy for her fawn is to leave it unattended for several hours a day; they are not sick or forgotten. Rather, the mother selects a location carefully and returns periodically to feed the young, which have exceptional camouflage and almost no scent — both factors which help keep them hidden from predators.

“If you see a newborn fawn without its mother nearby, that is normal,” added Duetsch. “Deer, elk and pronghorn mothers hide their young for long periods of time while searching for food. Young that are removed cannot be successfully returned to the wild, as the mother will not continue searching for a missing baby or reject it because it was handled by humans.”

Hunters: secondary big game draw applications now open

Hunters can apply for limited big game hunting licenses with the secondary draw, CPW announced on Wednesday. The list of available hunt codes is on the CPW website.

According to the release, “the secondary draw is open to everyone, whether they applied for the primary draw or not. Available licenses will include deer, elk, pronghorn and bear licenses not issued, or not paid for during the primary draw.”

Any licenses remaining after the secondary draw (except for Ranching for Wildlife licenses) will be placed on the leftover list and be available for purchase starting Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. MT. Applications for both the primary and secondary draws can only be submitted CPWShop.com or by phone at 1-800-244-5613.