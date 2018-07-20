Colorado Parks & Wildlife initiates voluntary mid-day fishing closures on stretches of Vail, Roaring Fork valley rivers

Call the Glenwood Springs Colorado Parks and Wildlife office at 970-947-2920, or go to the CPW website .

Local watershed organizations are good resources for information on river health.

• Roaring Fork River from Carbondale downstream to its confluence with the Colorado River.

• Crystal River from Avalanche Creek downstream to its confluence with the Roaring Fork River

• Eagle River from Wolcott downstream to its confluence with the Colorado River

EAGLE — High water temperatures and low flows have state wildlife officials asking anglers to stay off regional rivers during the hottest part of the day.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is implementing voluntary fishing closures between 2 p.m. and midnight on sections of the Eagle River, Colorado River, Crystal River and Roaring Fork River.

The fishing closure is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice, CPW said in a statement Friday morning.

It's not illegal, but

Anglers are not legally prohibited from fishing in the closed stretches, but state wildlife officials are asking them to fish early in the day and find alternative places to fish until conditions improve.

"We appreciate the patience of our angling community as we work through some tough climate conditions," JT Romatzke, Northwest Regional Manager said.

Recommended Stories For You

"Conserving our state's fisheries is critical, not just for anglers, but for the local communities and businesses that rely on these resources for their livelihoods."

CPW is placing signs along the four sections of rivers to notify anglers, and encourage them to consider fishing at higher elevation lakes and streams where environmental factors are much less severe, particularly during the afternoons and evenings.

70 degrees is key

Heat and drought have pushed water temperatures to dangerous levels across much of Colorado, depleting oxygen levels and leaving trout vulnerable. Trout thrive around 50 degrees, get more lethargic when at 60 degrees and can become stressed at 70 degrees.

Josh Nehring, senior aquatic biologist in the agency's Southeast Region, urged anglers to add a hand-held thermometer to their fishing kits so they can test the waters they intend to fish.

"Anglers should end their trout fishing adventures when water temperatures reach 70 degrees," he said. "If trout have difficulty recovering from a catch and are acting lethargic, it's probably time to call it quits for the day."

Staff writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.