Colorado plans more lenient coronavirus restrictions through “Dial 2.0”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis uses a board to write down the doses of coronavirus vaccines expected by the state to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic at a news conference Friday in Denver. (David Zalubowski, AP)



Confident it can prevent mass death and an overwhelmed hospital system moving forward, Colorado is preparing to relax restrictions even in counties where coronavirus cases rates remain high.

On a call Saturday with city and county leaders, state officials presented a new guideline for more lenient county-level rules, with more changes planned for mid-2021.

The changes will allow for greater economic and social freedoms, reflecting the state’s confidence that it can avoid overwhelming hospitals with cases, as the oldest and most at-risk populations of Colorado are gradually being vaccinated.

