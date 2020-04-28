Colorado poll shows majority think businesses should stay closed until more coronavirus testing available

Dr. Michael Camarata performs a COVID-19 test on Aiden Cleveland,14, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Columbine Family Care in Nederland, Colorado. Cleveland was feeling sick and wanted the test as a precaution.



A majority of Coloradans believe businesses should stay closed until there is more testing available for the new coronavirus, even as nearly half reported that they have lost jobs or income due to the global pandemic.

These results are among the highlights released Monday of a new survey of 1,000 adult Colorado residents, gauging attitudes and opinions on a wide range of questions related to the COVID-19 crisis.

The survey, commissioned by Healthier Colorado and The Colorado Health Foundation and conducted by the Colorado-based polling firm Magellan Strategies, included telephone and online surveys from April 15 to April 21.

The poll found 43% of Coloradans feel the worst of the coronavirus is yet to come, including 55% of African Americans. Communities of color have been disproportionally impacted by COVID-19, both in Colorado and the rest of the country, data has shown.

The survey’s release comes on the same day the state’s new “safer-at-home” plan went into effect, and the results showed 64% of respondents said they preferred a policy aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus until more widespread testing becomes available, “even if that meant many businesses will have to stay closed.”

Read more via The Denver Post.