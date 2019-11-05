Colorado Prop CC: Effort to end TABOR refunds fails

A crowd listens to University of Denver Chancellor Emeritus Dan Ritchie speak during the Yes on Proposition CC Denver campaign kickoff, at Metropolitan State Univeristy Denver Student Success Building, on October 2, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)

Colorado voters have soundly rejected Proposition CC, dealing a blow to Democratic budget reform efforts and giving the state’s fiscal conservatives a significant victory.

“This is the definition of a team win,” said Michael Fields, executive director of Colorado Rising Action, which led opposition to Prop CC. “We were up against misleading ballot language and millions of dollars of out-of-state money pouring in against us, but thankfully our Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights is preserved.”

As of 9:15 p.m., there were 506,626 votes in favor of Proposition CC and 633,886 in opposition, an 11-percentage-point difference.

The measure would have let the state keep any tax revenues above the state spending cap — money that the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights currently guarantees as refunds to taxpayers. Democrats said it wasn’t a tax increase; Republicans argued it effectively was.

“Once again, the people of Colorado have confirmed that they are the boss, not our part-time state legislature,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, a Parker Republican. “Despite overwhelming funding advantages, questionable ballot language, and the full endorsement of the Democratic power trifecta in Colorado, Proposition CC has failed.”

