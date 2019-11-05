Colorado Prop CC: Effort to end TABOR refunds fails
Colorado voters have soundly rejected Proposition CC, dealing a blow to Democratic budget reform efforts and giving the state’s fiscal conservatives a significant victory.
“This is the definition of a team win,” said Michael Fields, executive director of Colorado Rising Action, which led opposition to Prop CC. “We were up against misleading ballot language and millions of dollars of out-of-state money pouring in against us, but thankfully our Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights is preserved.”
As of 9:15 p.m., there were 506,626 votes in favor of Proposition CC and 633,886 in opposition, an 11-percentage-point difference.
The measure would have let the state keep any tax revenues above the state spending cap — money that the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights currently guarantees as refunds to taxpayers. Democrats said it wasn’t a tax increase; Republicans argued it effectively was.
“Once again, the people of Colorado have confirmed that they are the boss, not our part-time state legislature,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, a Parker Republican. “Despite overwhelming funding advantages, questionable ballot language, and the full endorsement of the Democratic power trifecta in Colorado, Proposition CC has failed.”
