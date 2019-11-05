Colorado Prop DD: Sports betting measure is leading narrowly
Casinos in mountain towns backed measure and would profit from new system
Colorado voters were narrowly opposing a ballot question that would legalize and tax sports betting Tuesday night.
As of 10:39 p.m., there were 616,527 votes in favor of Proposition DD and 616,423 votes in opposition.
Proposition DD would allow casino operators to enter a new legal betting market in Colorado, profiting off bets on professional and sanctioned sports that are placed in person, or through mobile apps and websites run by operators contracted by the casinos. The providers would pay a 10% tax to the state on their net proceeds, with the money largely going to help fill gaps in Colorado’s water plan.
The measure didn’t face an active opposition campaign, though some activists and political figures argued against it. Lawmakers had to put the tax question to voters under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
