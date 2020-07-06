Colorado Public Radio’s Indie 102.3 expands to Vail Valley

The station is focused on highlighting Colorado artists and will air on 88.5 FM.

Special to the Daily

Colorado Public Radio independent music station Indie 102.3 announced today that it will expand to the Vail Valley.

In the year since the station was revamped to share independent and Colorado artists, it has also expanded from Denver/Boulder to Colorado Springs.

“The expansion of Indie 102.3 to new areas of Colorado comes at a moment when exploring local music through live shows is nearly impossible,” said Program Director Willobee Carlan. “When we launched a year ago, we didn’t know just how important musical escape would be in 2020. We’re thrilled to bring our commitment to music discovery to a larger group of Coloradans.”

Indie 102.3’s rebrand last year involved shifting the focus to elevating Colorado-based music, musicians and experiences, with shows such as “Especial,” which showcases independent Latin music, “Bootleg Sessions,” which airs local concerts captured live throughout Colorado, and “More From The Local 303,” which is a deep dive exploration of Colorado’s music scene. In addition to local programming, listeners can also hear the internationally syndicated independent new music show “Passport Approved.” In its first year, Indie 102.3’s audience has grown significantly.

In the Vail Valley, Indie 102.3 will operate at 88.5 FM, which transferred ownership from Rocky Mountain Public Media to CPR in June. The addition of Indie 102.3 to the Vail Valley means listeners there will now have access to all three of CPR’s services, including CPR News and CPR Classical.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The full Indie 102.3 schedule is available here, and a coverage map is available here.