Colorado ranks 20th for income concentration where gains flow disproportionately to the top

Want to join the top 1 percent of incomes earners in Colorado? The price of admission is a household income of $458,576 a year, according to a study on income inequality from the Economic Policy Institute.

The median income for that elite group is closer to $1.26 million a year, or 20.6 times the median income of $61,165 for the remaining 99 percent. About 17.2 percent of the income earned in the state accrues to that small group.

"What we see overall in the U.S. economy and in Colorado is shrinking economic opportunity and decreased economic mobility. People who don't have a lot are finding it harder to get by," said Claire Sheridan, a research and policy analyst at the Colorado Center on Law and Policy in Denver.

