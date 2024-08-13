Mountain-town real estate experts give tips on selling properties in high-end Colorado markets

What makes a house unique are important to include on online listings. This shot of a Breckenridge home demonstrates the view of Breckenridge Ski Resort that can be seen through the property's large glass windows.

Tripp Fay/Courtesy photo

There’s a reason “location, location, location” has become one of the most-used real estate phrases of all time. When it comes down to it, in many situations, location sells. People in the market for luxury homes often seek one out in scenic areas.

Location can help a property stand out. But in popular resort communities, many homes on the market can claim to have a great location. Many people wonder how they can give their property a leg-up on the competition, so Summit County real estate experts offered a handful of tactics people looking to sell their luxury property can deploy when the competition is also pointing to its backyard and the mountain views in the High Country.

Many local real estate agents emphasized the importance of maximizing curb appeal when vying for bids in a resort-town market.

Dana Cottrell, a Realtor for the Summit Resort Group and president-elect of the Colorado Association of Realtors, said curb appeal becomes more paramount based on the price of the home. She said the more expensive the property is, the higher the expectation is that it will have strong curb appeal.

That means investing in smart landscaping decisions as you own the home, and, when you’re ready to sell, Cottrell said curb appeal also means getting rid of any weeds in the front lawn or driveway, ensuring the lawn looks well-kept and highlighting the property’s tasteful landscaping.

Jim Schlegel, a branch broker with Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate’s Ten Mile Team, said outdoor amenities — such as pools or fireplaces — can also help enhance curb appeal. A property that’s set up in a way that facilitates large gatherings or parties is likely going to stand out compared to others on the market.

Cottrell and Schlegel said in an era where many people rely on the internet to scope the scene for what luxury homes are on the market, it’s also very important to evoke good curb appeal in a property’s listing online. They said the best way to do that is to get aerial drone footage of the property so people can get insight into it — and its surroundings — before visiting it in person.

Cottrell said that high-quality aerial drone footage is becoming a standard in the luxury home market — so much so that some buyers are starting to expect it.

A still image shows off the living room of a home on Timber Trail Road in Breckenridge that is listed for nearly $20 million. Investing in unique amenities and creating artistic touches in a room are important parts of marketing a property in a resort-town market like Summit County. Tripp Fay/Courtesy photo

High-quality visuals are important tools to both show off the uniqueness of a property and its interior. It can be the difference between someone opting to tour a home — or not.

“A buyer could be from anywhere from London to Mexico City. … Being able to present that property fully and show it off and make it enticing is important because it can get somebody to hop on a plane from London to come see it,” Schlegel said.

Schlegel generally instructs photographers photographing homes he is selling to show how different aspects of the home function through the still images. For instance, he asks the photographers to have the faucet on when photographing the bathroom, and he wants the fireplace to be all lit up when capturing the living room.

He added it’s crucial to showcase all the amenities that make the home unique in a listing, especially if the unit can be categorized as a ski-on, ski-off property, which he said are generally the fastest selling in Summit County.

Realtors that sell luxury homes say that outdoor amenities, such as fireplaces overlooking sweeping views, help make a property more enticing to buyers. Tripp Fay/Courtesy photo

Cottrell said it’s imperative to showcase the home while it’s at its prime in a listing, which is largely dependent on making sure the home looks spotless. She said even a small smudge on a bathroom mirror can impact how buyers view a home.

Alongside ensuring that every window sill looks dustless and every counter appears immaculate, it also means taking out anything like family photos before staging a home and offering tours.

“T​​he whole idea is you want a buyer to be able to envision themselves living there,” Cottrell said. “Having family photos on the wall can make that hard to do.”

While selling a luxury home can be tough in a market where “great locations” are everywhere, Cottrell said its useful for the seller to have patience. Luxury homes tend to stay on the market longer, so people interested in eventually selling should keep this in mind.

Kit Geary can be reached at kgeary@SummitDaily.com.