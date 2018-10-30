Colorado receives Halloween cold front, 5 to 10 inches of snow possible in mountains

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow could fall in Denver by late Tuesday night while up to 10 inches could fall in the mountains, forecasters say.

Rain and snow are expected in the Denver metro area Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The high temperature will be around 41 degrees. The low will drop to about 31 degrees.

Between 5 and 10 inches of snow could fall south and west of the Mile High City.

