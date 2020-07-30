Colorado redistricting commission applications available starting Aug. 10

Applications will open Aug. 10 for Colorado’s first Independent Congressional and Legislative Redistricting Commissions.

The group has launched a new website for all things Colorado redistricting:

https://redistricting.colorado.gov. Subscribe to the mailing list for updates, and commission staff will also be tweeting @CORedistricting.

The group is currently soliciting comments about the redistricting commission applications. Draft

applications can be viewed at the website, and there is also a link to provide written comments. Written comments will be accepted through Aug. 5.

Those wishing to testify in person about the applications may do so at a July 31 public meeting with commission staff. The meeting is set for 10 a.m. at the Old State Library in the Colorado State Capitol.

Social distancing practices will be followed for this hearing, and anyone wishing to testify can sign up in advance on the website.

Commission staff is also seeking partner organizations to promote the commission applications and encourage participation from diverse communities. For more information, email colorado.redistricting2020@state.co.us.