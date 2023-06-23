Colorado River boating accident claims one life

First responders just after 11 a.m. Friday morning received a report of a person who fell from a canoe into the Colorado River around mile marker 15 on the Colorado River Road.

Once on scene, first responders learned there was a party of three operating three separate inflatable canoes. One individual was swept up in a fast current and was separated from the rest of the party. The individual was found unresponsive in the river by another member of the party and pulled to shore. Party members and first responders were unable to revive the person, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

All three people in the group were wearing personal flotation devices.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending next of kin notification.

Agencies involved in the response included the Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Gypsum Fire Rescue, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, and the Eagle County Coroner’s Office.