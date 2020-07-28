Colorado River Ranch has been listed for sale

The Colorado River Ranch, a 1,000-acre working ranch with luxury amenities, has been listed for sale. The asking price is $19.25 million.



The Colorado River Ranch, a roughly 1,000-acre working ranch about 12 miles north of Dotsero along the Colorado River Road, has been listed for sale.

The ranch is described in a news release as a “self-sufficient sanctuary in a spectacular setting, set apart from civilization but filled with modern first-class amenities.” The ranch includes about 2 miles of Colorado River frontage and is described as the only property in the area with land on both sides of the river.

The ranch’s buildings are described as a “cohesive, architecturally significant luxury retreat created as a destination for full-time work, play and gathering.”

The ranch is about a half-hour drive from the Eagle County Regional Airport. It’s about 50 miles from Vail and 70 miles from Aspen.

“Colorado River Ranch is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. It’s a legacy ranch. It is a true retreat, a secure and safe gathering place away from the crowds and fully immersed in the beauty of the Rockies. It combines luxury with just the right amount of ‘Wild West,’” Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate broker Cathy Jones Coburn said. Jones Coburn is the listing agent for the property, along with Ann Abernethy.

The property includes renovated buildings, wildlife habitats, ponds for fishing, and gardens. The working ranch features all-natural cattle and hay production property. It has several hundred irrigated acres, and currently supports Wagyu cattle, horses and other livestock.

The ranch has a conservation easement, which was added to the property in 2008. The property has an additional building envelope that allows for a 7,000 to 8,000-square-foot primary residence or a fishing/hunting lodge as well as an option to build a bonus 1,500-square-foot structure.

For more information, go to coloradoriverranchland.com.