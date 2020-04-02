Colorado securing medical supplies for coronavirus surge since feds can’t keep up, Gov. Jared Polis says
Faced with a global supply chain crisis, Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday said Colorado is taking aggressive steps to get critical protective gear on its own to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, while the head of the state’s COVID-19 response outlined an ambitious undertaking to prepare for a surge in patients that could begin this month.
Colorado has gone straight to China for millions of masks and gloves, hundreds of thousands of gowns, tens of thousands of face shields and hundreds of ventilators as the federal government works to increase domestic production, Polis said during a news conference.
“In a matter of a month or two months, masks will flowing out of our ears,” the governor said. “But that doesn’t help us for what we need next week and the week after. Since the feds won’t come through, we have taken it on ourselves.”
The state is still woefully lacking in personal protection equipment for medical staff shipped by the federal government — and has received zero ventilators, Polis demonstrated in a PowerPoint presentation.
Read more via The Denver Post.
