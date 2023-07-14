Colorado sees major drop in water use as historic rains continued in June

A person rows a boat on the Dillion Reservoir, July 7, 2023, in Summit County. The Denver Water’s reservoir holds 257,304 acre-feet of water during full capacity.

There’s a statistical basis for why you are slapping at more mosquitoes than usual this year.

Denver’s June rainfall of 6.1 inches set a record for the wettest June since 1872, according to National Weather Service historical data. May 2023 was the fourth-wettest May on record with 5.53 inches of rain.

Cities and towns across the Front Range and northeastern Colorado have seen similarly high rainfall so far this summer. Fort Collins recorded 5.6 inches of rain in June, not far from its wettest June on record: 6.31 inches in 1949. The city’s average rainfall for the month is 1.79 inches, based on data collected since 1894.

Even as parts of Colorado saw record rainfall, June was setting a global record: the warmest June in 174 years of data collection . The year-to-date global surface temperature from January to June was the third-warmest on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

And although the year’s rainfall has been well above average along the Front Range, much of the Western Slope has seen lower-than-normal rainfall so far, according to the National Weather Service.

