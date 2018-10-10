Colorado ski season begins this weekend with first resort opening

Yes, it's early October. But that won't stop a Colorado ski area from opening this weekend.

Wolf Creek Ski Area in Pagosa Springs is preparing to open this weekend after a storm that started Tuesday brought in roughly 18 to 20 inches, said Rosanne Pitcher, part-owner of Wolf Creek. It's still snowing so that number may rise by the time the storm leaves.

"This is early for us. Not the earliest ever, but it's still early," she said, noting that Oct. 8 was the earliest open yet.

Wolf Creek will be opening its beginner's lift Nova, which serves the Nova and Susan's runs. Pitcher said the lift will only run on weekends until the area opens full-time. The projected opening date is Nov. 2. More lifts will open before then if there's enough snow.

