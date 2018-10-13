Colorado ski season kicks off at Wolf Creek Ski Area

With the help of heavy October snowfall, Colorado ski season has begun.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct ,13, the Treasure Stoke, Bonanza and Nova lifts at Wolf Creek Ski Area started hauling their first loads of excited skiers and snowboarders to kick off the 2018-19 ski season with fresh snow and a variety of beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain.

Those lucky enough to get first tracks had a generous amount of snow, for opening day standards. Though late Sunday afternoon, those lifts will stop running and won't be open again until next weekend. According to a press release from Colorado Ski Country USA, "Colorado has received significant early season snowfall this October, allowing Wolf Creek to open for weekend skiing and riding after this week's storms brought in over 30 inches of snow."

"The early season snow is exciting for skiers and riders who have been waiting for the winter season," said Melanie Mills, president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country. "With Wolf Creek open for weekend skiing and riding, we're looking forward to more Colorado ski areas opening for the season in the coming weeks and months with new lifts, terrain expansions, new dining experiences and other offerings ready for guests to Colorado's ski areas."

ARAPAHOE BASIN, LOVELAND OPENING SOON

For those who stick closer to the I-70 corridor, you'll get your turns soon. Arapahoe Basin's COO Alan Henceroth recently blogged about their progress towards the resort's budgeted Oct. 19th opening, though Henceroth said it is still "still a little too early to call." Last season, the resort opened on Oct. 13.

On the other side of the pass, Loveland Ski Area reported 10.5 inches on Thursday on their website, also stating that Loveland "hopes to open sometime in the next two weeks."

Recommended Stories For You

MORE SNOW TO COME

With a cold front making it's way into Colorado this weekend, ski resorts across the state hope to take advantage of prime snowmaking conditions and poise Colorado to be the first state to have a ski area open continuously for the 2018-19 season.