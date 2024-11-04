Colorado snow totals: Winter storm dumps more than 12 inches on 2 resorts that have yet to open

The snow stake at Copper Mountain was completely covered as of 4 a.m. Nov. 4, 2024. The snow stake maxes out around 20 inches.

Copper Mountain/Courtesy photo

A winter storm pummeled the Colorado Rocky Mountains Sunday, Nov. 3, into Monday, Nov. 4, bringing well over a foot of snow to some of the region’s ski resorts.

Breckenridge Ski Resort and Copper Mountain – two Summit County ski resorts that are not yet open for the season – were the “big winners” in Sunday’s storm, OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote in a blog post Monday.

The snow stake at Copper Mountain received about 20 inches, which essentially maxed out the snow stake, according to OpenSnow. Meanwhile, at Breckenridge, the snow stake was buried in about 16 inches of snow. Copper and Breckenridge have both announced a Nov. 8 opening date .

Snow totals Copper Mountain – 20 inches

Breckenridge Ski Resort – 16 inches

Winter Park – 6.5 inches

Vail Mountain – 6 inches

Beaver Creek – 6 inches

Loveland Ski Area – 5 inches

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area – 4 inches

Aspen Mountain – 4 inches

Buttermilk – 3 inches

Steamboat Ski Resort – 1 inch Source: OpenSnow.com

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Keystone Resort — the two ski areas that are open in Summit County – also received snow, although not as much as Breckenridge or Copper. Keystone reported about 5.5 inches of snow and A-Basin reported about 4 inches.

On the other side of the Continental Divide, Loveland Ski Area received about 5 inches of snow, according to OpenSnow. Meanwhile, further west in the Rockies, Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek received about 6 inches of snow while Steamboat Ski Resort reported only 1 inch.

This story is from SummitDaily.com .