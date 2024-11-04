Colorado snow totals: Winter storm dumps more than 12 inches on 2 resorts that have yet to open
A winter storm pummeled the Colorado Rocky Mountains Sunday, Nov. 3, into Monday, Nov. 4, bringing well over a foot of snow to some of the region’s ski resorts.
Breckenridge Ski Resort and Copper Mountain – two Summit County ski resorts that are not yet open for the season – were the “big winners” in Sunday’s storm, OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote in a blog post Monday.
The snow stake at Copper Mountain received about 20 inches, which essentially maxed out the snow stake, according to OpenSnow. Meanwhile, at Breckenridge, the snow stake was buried in about 16 inches of snow. Copper and Breckenridge have both announced a Nov. 8 opening date.
Copper Mountain – 20 inches
Breckenridge Ski Resort – 16 inches
Winter Park – 6.5 inches
Vail Mountain – 6 inches
Beaver Creek – 6 inches
Loveland Ski Area – 5 inches
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area – 4 inches
Aspen Mountain – 4 inches
Buttermilk – 3 inches
Steamboat Ski Resort – 1 inch
Source: OpenSnow.com
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Keystone Resort — the two ski areas that are open in Summit County – also received snow, although not as much as Breckenridge or Copper. Keystone reported about 5.5 inches of snow and A-Basin reported about 4 inches.
On the other side of the Continental Divide, Loveland Ski Area received about 5 inches of snow, according to OpenSnow. Meanwhile, further west in the Rockies, Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek received about 6 inches of snow while Steamboat Ski Resort reported only 1 inch.
This story is from SummitDaily.com.
