Colorado Snowports Hall of Fame in Vail honors the 10th Mountain Division

VAIL — The Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum and Hall of Fame has announced its annual Recognition Award winners for 2018.

The awards will be presented in conjunction with the organization's Hall of Fame Induction Gala, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort and Spa.

Among this year's award winners is the 10th Mountain Division.

Without the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division, the Colorado snowsports industry might look decidedly different from the one that we have come to know today. Trained at Camp Hale, just 20 miles from Vail, the men of the 10th distinguished themselves in battle, playing an integral role in the campaign in Italy and helping to bring about the end of World War II in Europe.

Creating Skiing as we know it

Following the conclusion of the war, the men of the 10th returned home, becoming instrumental in the development of skiing as a recreation industry and a major sport. At least 60 ski resorts nationwide were founded by men of the division.

Now headquartered in Fort Drum, New York, the division has been one of the most deployed units in the Army since 2001. In 2016, the 10th Mountain Division returned to Colorado as a result of an Army directive. Today, some 730 soldiers from the 1st Battalion of the 157th Infantry of the Colorado National Guard are aligned with the 10th Mountain Division.