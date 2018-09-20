Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame in Vail announces 2018 Recognition Awards

More information: To purchase tickets or for additional information, email halloffame@snowsportsmuseum.org , visit the Colorado Snowsports Museum website, http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org , or call 970-476-1876. All proceeds from the Hall of Fame Gala will benefit the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

Editor's note: The Vail Daily will be profiling this year's Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum award winners over the next few days. Additional profiles can be found at http://www.vaildaily.com.

VAIL — The longtime executive director of the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum, the fabled 10th Mountain Division and Colorado's 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic medalists will be among the recipients of the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame's annual recognition awards for 2018.

The awards will be presented in conjunction with the organization's Hall of Fame Induction Gala, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort and Spa. The 2018 recipients include:

• Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Museum — Susie Tjossem.

• Top of the Hill Award, recognizing entities that have contributed to the development of skiing in Colorado — 10th Mountain Division.

• Competitors of the Year Award — 10 Colorado-based Olympic and Paralympic skiers and snowboarders who earned medals at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

• Collegiate Skiers of the Year Award — University of Colorado's Ola Johansen, University of Denver's Amelia Smart.

• Adaptive Athlete of the Year — U.S. Paralympic team member Andrew Kurka.

Susie Tjossem

It was Susie Tjossem's destiny to be the steward of Colorado's snowsports history and heritage. Her life experiences made her the perfect candidate to take over the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum at a time when it was struggling.

Her mother was raised in Leadville at the same time the 10th Mountain Division soldiers were training in nearby Camp Hale, so stories of the 10th were told firsthand. Growing up in Denver, Tjossem skied at most of Colorado's ski resorts at an early age before moving to Vail after college.

She started her 30-year ski industry career, first as a children's instructor, before ending as an executive at Vail Resorts, where she was given the freedom to innovate and grow programs. Her post-Vail Resorts career at Booth Creek Ski Holdings gave her the opportunity to travel extensively and learn the intricacies of small ski-area management.

The lessons and skills learned were put to use when she was hired in 2007 to oversee the museum. From Day 1, she had a vision of what the museum could and should be: a state-of-the-art museum that celebrates Colorado snowsports by telling stories that inspire others to seek adventure.

After years of leading the feasibility, building design, approvals, exhibit content development and $2.6 million of fundraising, her vision finally came to fruition when the completely transformed museum re-opened to the public in June 2018.