Colorado Snowsports Museum available for event rental; venue accommodates up to 125 people

VAIL — The completely renovated Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail is now available for rent as a venue for parties and special events.

Located atop the Vail Village Parking Structure, the Colorado Snowsports Museum recently underwent a $2.5 million transformation. The remodeled facility features six primary exhibits enhanced with interactive screens. The displays showcase and chronicle the history and heritage of Colorado's ski and snowboard industry.

"The Colorado Snowsports Museum is a truly unique venue for a party or special event," said Liz Campbell, who is in charge of operations and development for the Museum. "Not only is the facility completely new, but you are surrounded by 180 years of Colorado ski and snowboarding history."

The Museum features 2,800 square feet of floor space, spread through the six exhibition galleries, with movable fixtures allowing for flexibility and room for a group of as many as 125 people. Rental is available outside the normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Guests can explore the museum in a private setting and learn about the history of the 10th Mountain Division; the progression of skiing in Colorado; detailed information about the history of ski competitions and notable Colorado athletes; the evolution of snowboarding; and observe more than 100 years of ski fashion and function. Major contributors to Colorado's ski industry and their life stories are told on the touchscreen located in the Snowsports Hall of Fame exhibit.

For more information, call 970-476-1876.