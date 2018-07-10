Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail launches a new scavenger hunt for kids

VAIL — Combining history and technology, the Colorado Snowsports Museum recently rolled out its new free Digital Scavenger Hunt Challenge, designed to entertain and educate children ages 9 and older. The challenge requires a smartphone, although a paper version of the scavenger hunt is also available at the museum.

"In keeping with our recently completed $2.6 million transformation, we are continuing to integrate technology into our educational offerings and activities, providing creative ways for our younger visitors to connect with the museum," said Susie Tjossem, executive director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum,

The 20-question Digital Scavenger Hunt begins at the museum before taking participants winding through Vail Village in search of quiz answers. Along the way, parents and children will learn about the history of skiing in Colorado and the history of Vail.

"The scavenger hunt can be challenging, but it's quite a bit of fun," said Katie O'Dea, of Minturn, who recently completed the challenge. "I learned more than I anticipated."

Scavenger hunt directions can be obtained at the museum, which is located on the third floor of the Vail Village Parking Structure. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission is free, and donations are encouraged.

The newly remodeled facility features six primary exhibits, enhanced with interactive screens, showcasing and chronicling the history and heritage of the Colorado ski and snowboard industry. These exhibits include the 10th Mountain Division, Skiing Through Time, the History of Colorado Snowsports Competition, the Evolution of Snowboarding in Colorado, Colorado's Ski Resorts and 100 Years of Ski Fashion and Function, in addition to the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame.

Recommended Stories For You

The interactive displays allow visitors to dig deeper into many interesting topics. These interactive components include a touch screen Hall of Fame monitor; a 60-inch interactive table, featuring information on all of the state's active ski resorts and a number of Colorado's "lost resorts" and a 19-foot sliding competition timeline, showcasing the Olympic Winter Games, the four World Alpine Ski Championships that the state has hosted; and the history of the World Cup and World Pro Skiing circuits.

For more information, call 970-476-1876 or go to http://www.skimuseum.net.