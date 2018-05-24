Colorado Snowsports Museum reopens with six new exhibits; grand opening is June 23

“We are very excited to welcome Liz to our team,” said Susie Tjossem, executive director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame. “She brings incredible knowledge and experience to the museum, and I am certain that she will immediately make a significant impact on our development and operational activities. She is a perfect fit for our organization.”

A 1997 graduate of Colorado State University in business administration, Campbell comes to the museum following five years as the director of development for Vail’s Betty Ford Alpine Gardens. During her tenure with the Gardens, Campbell’s fundraising plan increased and diversified the organization’s revenue stream, resulting in an increase in individual donations and memberships, grants and earned income.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame recently added a seasoned professional to its fulltime staff roster as the Museum welcomed Elizabeth Campbell to the nonprofit organization as the new vice president of operations and development.

Editor's note: Look for a more in-depth series in the Vail Daily on the exhibits at the newly remodeled Colorado Snowsports Museum in the weeks leading up to the grand opening on Saturday, June 23.

VAIL — Following a month of being closed for final exhibit installation, the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Gift Shop have reopened to the public as the facility nears completion of its $2.4 million transformation. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"We are extremely excited about how all of the new exhibits turned out," said Susie Tjossem, executive director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum. "The new museum is absolutely stunning. We want to invite everyone to pay us a visit and thank them for their patience and understanding during our renovation."

The newly remodeled facility features six new exhibits, showcasing and chronicling the rich history and heritage of the Colorado ski and snowboard industry. New exhibits include the 10th Mountain Division, Colorado Ski History, the History of Colorado Snowsports Competition, the History of Snowboarding in Colorado, Colorado's Ski Resorts and 100 Years of Ski Fashion, in addition to the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame.

The museum also will feature numerous interactive displays to help tell the story of the significant impact of snowsports on the development of the state. Final interactive components are slated to be installed in June, with a Grand Opening Open House and ribbon cutting scheduled for Saturday, June 23.

The museum also will resume its popular free Friday afternoon presentations with 10th Mountain Division veteran Sandy Treat. Treat recounts his days of training at Camp Hale and how the 10th helped bring an end to World War II with their dramatic victories in Italy. The free presentations are scheduled for 3 p.m.

For additional information on the new Colorado Snowsports Museum, call 970-476-1876 or visit http://www.skimuseum.net.