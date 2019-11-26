Colorado State Patrol will station troopers every 20 miles on I-70 on Wednesday

State Patrol Trooper Jacob Best checks a semi after noticing a few violations when checking for chains earlier this month in Vail. Best and other troopers will be strategically placed on I-70 on Wednesday during the busiest travel day of the year.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

On the busiest travel day of the year, the Colorado State Patrol will have troopers strategically positioned on Interstate 70 with a singular goal in mind: prevent tragedies before they happen.

On Wednesday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. members of Colorado State Patrol Troops 4A and 4C will be placed no more than 20 miles apart beginning at the Eisenhower Tunnel (mile marker 215) and going all the way to the Utah border (mile marker 0). Members of the Utah Highway Patrol will also be present on the other side of the border, lest any driver feels they’re “safe” to break the law there.

The initiative is designed to not only have troopers nearby should they be needed, but be very visible as a reminder that safety is every driver’s responsibility.

“With up to two-and-a-half times the normal traffic volume expected, it is imperative every driver makes it their personal goal to arrive to their destination safely” said Major David Aldridge, Commander of CSP District 4, in a news release. “Our goal with this operation is not to have people get in trouble; it’s to avoid trouble from happening in the first place.”

Pictures and messages will be posted on the local troops Twitter accounts at @CSP_Eagle and @CSP_Fruita during the event, using the hashtags #WeSeeYou and #Every20on70.