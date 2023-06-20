Colorado taxpayers will get even larger refund checks next year than predicted. Here’s how much you can expect.

The Colorado State Capitol through the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Denver.

Colorado taxpayers will be sent even larger refund checks next year than expected after state tax revenues finished the fiscal year much higher than budget analysts for the legislature and in the governor’s office predicted.

The state may now have to refund nearly $1 billion more than originally expected, nonpartisan Legislative Council Staff and the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting told state lawmakers Tuesday, increasing refund checks by hundreds of dollars per person.

Exactly how large those Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refund checks will be remains in flux, in part because the number will be determined by whether voters pass Proposition HH in November , a 10-year property tax relief plan from Democrats in the General Assembly and Gov. Jared Polis.

The legislature passed a bill in the final three days of its 2023 lawmaking term , which ended May 8, that would make the refund check amounts the same for everyone if voters pass Proposition HH. They were originally expected to be about $650 for single filers and roughly $1,300 for joint filers, but could now be roughly $850 for single filers and $1,700 for joint filers.

