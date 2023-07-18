Colorado temps reach records as heat wave bakes the Southwest, world

Hot summer temperatures have many looking for alternative ways to cool their homes.

The hottest day in the Roaring Fork Valley thus far was recorded on Monday, and it broke many record-bearing weather titles. In other mountain towns, Silverton hit 86, breaking their old record of 83, set in 2010.

The temperature at Aspen Airport, where the official temperature is taken, reached Aspen’s record high of 90 degrees for July 17, but that doesn’t mean a record was broken. Records need to be kept long enough in order to be broken.

“Hitting new record temperatures becomes a little complicated because we need 30 years of data from one site before we can start talking about record high or low temperatures,” said Dan Cuevas, a hydro-meteorological technician for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

“The Aspen airport has had a temperature sensor reading highs and lows since 1998, and so we have about 25 years of daily highs and lows, but not 30 years, which is what we need to make that declaration,” Cuevas explained. “We can say that the 90 degrees at the Aspen Airport Monday is the hottest July 17 since 1998, but we cannot say that’s a record high because we don’t have the required 30 years of highs and lows.”

Grand Junction hit 107 Monday afternoon, breaking the old record of 104 from 2010, and tying the all-time high of 107 hit on July 9, 2021. Most other records won’t be known until Tuesday, when official weather observers report.

Long the hottest place on Earth, Death Valley put a sizzling exclamation point Sunday on a record warm summer that is baking nearly the entire globe by flirting with some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded, meteorologists said.

Temperatures in Death Valley, which runs along part of central California’s border with Nevada, reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53.33 degrees Celsius) on Sunday at the aptly named Furnace Creek, the National Weather Service said.

The hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth was 134 F (56.67 C) in July 1913 at Furnace Creek, said Randy Ceverny of the World Meteorological Organization, the body recognized as keeper of world records. Temperatures at or above 130 F (54.44 C) have only been recorded on Earth a handful of times, mostly in Death Valley.

A relentless streak of temperatures hitting 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 C) or more in Phoenix is poised to smash a record for major U.S. cities, showing that Earth’s ongoing summer swelter is as persistent as it is hot. The stretch of dangerous heat tied the record Monday and is set to reach 19 days on Tuesday.

Nighttime has offered little relief from the brutal temperatures. Phoenix’s low of 95 F (35 C) on Monday was its highest overnight low ever, smashing the previous record of 93 F (33.8 C) set in 2009. It was the eighth straight day of temperatures not falling below 90 F (32.2 C), another record.

It’s “pretty miserable when you don’t have any recovery overnight,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Salerno.

The length of Phoenix’s heat wave is notable even during a summer in which much of the southern United States and the world as a whole has been cooking in record temperatures, something scientists say is stoked by climate change .

What’s going on in city at the heart of a region known as the Valley of the Sun is far worse than a short spike in the thermometer, experts said, and it poses a health danger to many.

“Long-term exposure to heat is more difficult to withstand than single hot days, especially if it is not cooling off at night enough to sleep well,” said Katharine Jacobs, director of the Center for Climate Adaptation Science and Solutions at the University of Arizona.

“This will likely be one of the most notable periods in our health record in terms of deaths and illness,” said David Hondula, chief heat officer for the city of Phoenix. “Our goal is for that not to be the case.”

The last time Phoenix didn’t reach 110 F (43.3 C) was June 29, when it hit 108 (42.2 C). The record of 18 days above 110 that was tied Monday was first set in 1974, and it appeared destined to be shattered with temperatures forecast above that through the end of the week.

“This is very persistent,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Isaac Smith. “We’re just going to see this streak continue it looks like.”

No other major U.S. city has had a streak of 110 degree days or 90 degree nights longer than Phoenix, said weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company.

NOAA climate data scientists Russ Vose and Ken Kunkel found no large cities with that run of heat, but smaller places such as Death Valley and Needles in California and Casa Grande in Arizona have had longer streaks. Death Valley has had an 84-day streak of 110-degree temperatures and a 47-day streak of nighttime temperatures not going below 90, Vose said.

Phoenix’s heat wave has both long and short-term causes, said Arizona State University’s Randy Cerveny, who coordinates weather record verification for the World Meteorological Organization.

“The long-term is the continuation of increasing temperatures in recent decades due to human influence on climate, while the short-term cause is the persistence over the last few weeks of a very strong upper level ridge of high pressure over the western United States,” he said.

That high pressure, also known as a heat dome, has been around the Southwest cooking it for weeks, and when it moved, it moved to be even more centered on Phoenix than ever, Smith said.

All of the southern U.S. has been under a heat dome with temperature records shattered from California to Florida and the globe itself is the hottest its been on record for much of the summer.

The high pressure in the Southwest also prevents cooling rain and clouds from bringing relief, Smith said. Normally, the Southwest’s monsoon season kicks in around mid-June with rain and clouds. But Phoenix has not had measurable rain since mid-March.

“Although it is always hot in the summer in Phoenix, this heat wave is intense and unrelenting,” Jacobs said. “Unfortunately, it is a harbinger of things to come given that the most reliable projected impacts of climate change are those that are directly related to the increase in global temperatures. “

Since 1983, Phoenix’s average daily summer temperature has increased 3.6 degrees (2 degrees Celsius), it’s daily high temperature has gone up 3.2 degrees (1.8 degrees Celsius) and it’s nighttime low has gone up 4.4 degrees (2.4 degrees Celsius), according to NOAA.

“The changing climate along with urban heating are certainly exacerbating the warmer temperatures and making them more frequent,” Smith said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

