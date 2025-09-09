Transportation officials call for caution after 33 motorcyclists died on Colorado roads last September

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

While motorcycles represent only 3% of all vehicles on Colorado roads, transportation officials said motorcycle deaths accounted for nearly one-quarter of all traffic deaths in Colorado last year.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Colorado transportation officials are urging motorcyclists to wear helmets and use caution amid an uptick in motorcycle-related deaths.

Last year, 165 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roads, the highest number of motorcycle deaths ever recorded in the state, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Of those deaths, 33 occurred in September last year, making it the deadliest month for motorcyclists in the state’s history, the release states.

“Many riders do the right thing — they ride sober, avoid distractions and follow traffic laws,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Col. Matthew C. Packard said in a statement. “But there are those who fail to protect themselves and others when out on the road.”

In 2024, Colorado passed a new lane filtering law that allows motorcycles to pass between vehicles that are at a complete stop on the roadway, when safe. According to transportation officials, “the new law could save motorcyclists’ lives by reducing the risk of motorcycles being rear-ended by a car or truck.”

Motorcycle deaths have risen 57% since 2015, the release states. But so far this year, motorcycle deaths are down 15% compared to this time last year, according to the Department of Transportation.

Transportation officials are also asking other drivers to give motorcycles plenty of space, look twice for motorcycles and avoid distractions, like looking at cell phones, that take their eyes off the road.

Helmets are “the primary way to reduce serious injury and motorcycle fatalities,” the release states. Last year, 44% of motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes in Colorado were not wearing a helmet, according to state transportation officials.

“Aggressive riding and the decision to forego safety gear increase the risk of a serious injury or death in a crash,” Packard said. “By changing two habits — wearing a helmet and adhering to the speed limit — we can prevent dozens of needless tragedies. Don’t risk your future. Your safety matters.”