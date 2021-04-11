Colorado unemployment insurance fraud cases surpass 1 million; state to issue letters to victims

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment plans to send out letters later this month to individuals and employers ensnared in the massive wave of fraudulent claims for unemployment insurance benefits.

“One letter would go to the victim of unemployment insurance fraud and one to the employer,” said Cher Haavind, deputy director of the CDLE said during a call to discuss unemployment fraud on Wednesday with employers. “We hope to have this new system by next week.”

The CDLE estimates that 1.2 million fraudulent claims for benefits have been filed through the state’s unemployment system, surpassing the just under 1 million valid claims filed since March 2020. Before the pandemic, the state dealt with fewer than 100 fraudulent claims a year.

