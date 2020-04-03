Colorado updates guidance for construction work during coronavirus pandemic

Construction is still considered an essential business that can keep running during the statewide limits on activity because of the coronavirus, but new guidance from the state suggests reducing crew sizes and possibly deferring nonurgent work to reduce risks.

The updated guidance, released Wednesday by the Colorado Department Public Health and the Environment, said construction can continue because of the unique issues it faces with the supply chain of materials, financing, contract deadlines and public need. But companies must adhere to guidelines for keeping people apart to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, even if that increases costs or the time it takes to finish the work, according to CDPHE.

Gov. Jared Polis on March 25 ordered all Coloradans to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. Businesses not deemed essential have closed to the public. Restaurants can offer only take-out or curbside service and schools are closed to in-person instruction.

Construction is still considered an essential business that can keep running during the statewide limits on activity because of the coronavirus, but new guidance from the state suggests reducing crew sizes and possibly deferring nonurgent work to reduce risks.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The updated guidance, released Wednesday by the Colorado Department Public Health and the Environment, said construction can continue because of the unique issues it faces with the supply chain of materials, financing, contract deadlines and public need. But companies must adhere to guidelines for keeping people apart to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, even if that increases costs or the time it takes to finish the work, according to CDPHE.

Gov. Jared Polis on March 25 ordered all Coloradans to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. Businesses not deemed essential have closed to the public. Restaurants can offer only take-out or curbside service and schools are closed to in-person instruction.

Read more via The Denver Post.