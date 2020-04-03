Colorado updates guidance for construction work during coronavirus pandemic
Construction is still considered an essential business that can keep running during the statewide limits on activity because of the coronavirus, but new guidance from the state suggests reducing crew sizes and possibly deferring nonurgent work to reduce risks.
The updated guidance, released Wednesday by the Colorado Department Public Health and the Environment, said construction can continue because of the unique issues it faces with the supply chain of materials, financing, contract deadlines and public need. But companies must adhere to guidelines for keeping people apart to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, even if that increases costs or the time it takes to finish the work, according to CDPHE.
Gov. Jared Polis on March 25 ordered all Coloradans to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. Businesses not deemed essential have closed to the public. Restaurants can offer only take-out or curbside service and schools are closed to in-person instruction.
Construction is still considered an essential business that can keep running during the statewide limits on activity because of the coronavirus, but new guidance from the state suggests reducing crew sizes and possibly deferring nonurgent work to reduce risks.
Support Local Journalism
The updated guidance, released Wednesday by the Colorado Department Public Health and the Environment, said construction can continue because of the unique issues it faces with the supply chain of materials, financing, contract deadlines and public need. But companies must adhere to guidelines for keeping people apart to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, even if that increases costs or the time it takes to finish the work, according to CDPHE.
Gov. Jared Polis on March 25 ordered all Coloradans to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. Businesses not deemed essential have closed to the public. Restaurants can offer only take-out or curbside service and schools are closed to in-person instruction.
Read more via The Denver Post.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.