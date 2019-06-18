Colorado voters may face ballot question to repeal TABOR after court ruling with ‘broad implications’

The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a measure seeking to repeal the state’s one-of-a-kind Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights can qualify for the 2020 ballot. File photo

The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a measure seeking to repeal the state’s one-of-a-kind Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights can qualify for the 2020 ballot, overruling a state board that determined the attempt was unconstitutional.

The decision represented a key legal victory for critics of TABOR, the constitutional amendment that sets limits on state spending and requires voter approval for new taxes and debt. And, as one Supreme Court justice wrote in a strongly worded dissent, the decision could have “broad implications” beyond this question, potentially overturning decades of court precedent on what can qualify for the Colorado ballot under the state’s single subject rule.

The state title board, which oversees ballot access, ruled in January that trying to repeal TABOR in its entirety would violate the state constitution’s “single subject” rule for ballot measures and legislation. That’s because TABOR is a far-reaching amendment that covers several different issues, such as tax policy, debt, revenue growth, taxpayer refunds and elections.

