Colorado voters reject Amendment 74

Colorado voters on Tuesday turned back proposed Constitutional Amendment 74, a measure that would have changed Article II, Section 15, of the Colorado Constitution to read, "Private property shall not be taken or damaged, or reduced in fair market value by government law or regulation for public or private use, without just compensation."

The amendment was intended to protect landowners from property devaluation caused by government activity.

With about 75 percent of the returns in, Colorado voters apparently rejected the proposed amendment by a 46 percent to 54 percent margin, with 827,838 voting in favor and 953,053 voting against the measure statewide.

In Colorado, constitutional amendments are required to gather 55 percent of the vote — plus one vote — for passage.

Among Moffat County voters, the statewide percentages were precisely reversed, with 2,839, or 54 percent, voting in favor of the amendment, and 2,393, or 46 percent, voting against.

The measure has been closely tied to Proposition 112, which voters also rejected on Tuesday. Proposition 112 would have increased the required setback for new oil and gas developments near areas intended for human habitation.