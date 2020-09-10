Colorado wildfires: See interactive map and updates from across the state

UPDATE (September 10): There are currently twelve wildfires in Colorado, though six are at 100% containment and still being monitored, according to Inciweb.

Cameron Peak Fire

Location: Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake, approximately 50 miles west of Fort Collins

Size: 102,596 Acres

Containment: 4%

Start date: August 13

Cause: Unknown, still under investigation

Grizzly Creek Fire

Location: Glenwood Canyon

Size: 32,464 acres

Containment: 91%

Start date: Aug. 10

Cause: Human-caused

Pine Gulch Fire

Location: 18 miles north of Grand Junction

Size: 139,007 acres

Containment: 95%

Start date: July 31

Cause: Lightning

Williams Fork Fire

Location: 15 miles southwest of Fraser in Grand County

Size: 12,157 acres

Containment: 10%

Start date: Aug. 14

Cause: Human-caused

Middle Fork Fire

Location: 11 miles northeast of Steamboat Springs

Size: 3,522 acres

Containment: 0%

Start date: Sept. 6

Cause: Unknown

Goose Creek

Location: 13 miles south of Creede

Size: 171 acres

Containment: 85%

Start date: June 28

Cause: Lightning

There hasn’t been any known activity for several weeks. As a result, fire managers have increased containment to 85%.

Fawn Creek Fire

Location: 26 miles southwest of Meeker

Size: 3,226 acres

Containment: 100%

Start date: July 13

Cause: Lightning

The Fawn Creek Fire started on the afternoon of July 13 and quickly grew to several hundred acres. The fire was declared 100% contained July 23.

Wolf Fire

Location: 30 miles west, southwest of Meeker

Size: 274 acres

Containment: 100%

Start date: July 14

Cause: Lightning

Stewart Fire

Location: 22 miles southwest of Meeker

Size: 212 acres

Containment: 100%

Start date: July 13

Cause: Lightning

Thorpe Fire

Location: 2 miles southwest of Tarryall in Park County

Size: 159 acres

Containment: 100%

Start date: Aug. 23

Cause: Unknown

Sand Creek Fire

Location: 20 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs

Size: 107 acres

Containment: 100%

Start date: June 15

Cause: Lightning

The Sand Creek Fire has received significant moisture but will not be called out until fire managers are certain no heat remains.

Mill Creek Fire

Location: 12 miles northwest of Gunnison, west of Cunningham Reservoir

Size: 5 acres

Containment: 100%

Start date: Aug. 17

Cause: Unknown