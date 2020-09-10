Colorado wildfires: See interactive map and updates from across the state
UPDATE (September 10): There are currently twelve wildfires in Colorado, though six are at 100% containment and still being monitored, according to Inciweb.
Cameron Peak Fire
Location: Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake, approximately 50 miles west of Fort Collins
Size: 102,596 Acres
Containment: 4%
Start date: August 13
Cause: Unknown, still under investigation
Grizzly Creek Fire
Location: Glenwood Canyon
Size: 32,464 acres
Containment: 91%
Start date: Aug. 10
Cause: Human-caused
Pine Gulch Fire
Location: 18 miles north of Grand Junction
Size: 139,007 acres
Containment: 95%
Start date: July 31
Cause: Lightning
Williams Fork Fire
Location: 15 miles southwest of Fraser in Grand County
Size: 12,157 acres
Containment: 10%
Start date: Aug. 14
Cause: Human-caused
Middle Fork Fire
Location: 11 miles northeast of Steamboat Springs
Size: 3,522 acres
Containment: 0%
Start date: Sept. 6
Cause: Unknown
Goose Creek
Location: 13 miles south of Creede
Size: 171 acres
Containment: 85%
Start date: June 28
Cause: Lightning
There hasn’t been any known activity for several weeks. As a result, fire managers have increased containment to 85%.
Fawn Creek Fire
Location: 26 miles southwest of Meeker
Size: 3,226 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: July 13
Cause: Lightning
The Fawn Creek Fire started on the afternoon of July 13 and quickly grew to several hundred acres. The fire was declared 100% contained July 23.
Wolf Fire
Location: 30 miles west, southwest of Meeker
Size: 274 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: July 14
Cause: Lightning
Stewart Fire
Location: 22 miles southwest of Meeker
Size: 212 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: July 13
Cause: Lightning
Thorpe Fire
Location: 2 miles southwest of Tarryall in Park County
Size: 159 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: Aug. 23
Cause: Unknown
Sand Creek Fire
Location: 20 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs
Size: 107 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: June 15
Cause: Lightning
The Sand Creek Fire has received significant moisture but will not be called out until fire managers are certain no heat remains.
Mill Creek Fire
Location: 12 miles northwest of Gunnison, west of Cunningham Reservoir
Size: 5 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: Aug. 17
Cause: Unknown
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Firefighter working Grizzly Creek blaze finds hunter’s lost knife after 30 years, tracks him down to return it
Jim Skornosky, a longtime Eagle resident, is getting his lost hunting knife back — after 30 years.