Colorado wildfires: See interactive map and updates from across the state
Colorado wildfires: See interactive map and updates from across the state

Staff Report
  

UPDATE (September 10): There are currently twelve wildfires in Colorado, though six are at 100% containment and still being monitored, according to Inciweb.

Cameron Peak Fire

Location: Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake, approximately 50 miles west of Fort Collins
Size: 102,596 Acres
Containment: 4%
Start date: August 13
Cause: Unknown, still under investigation

Grizzly Creek Fire

Location: Glenwood Canyon
Size: 32,464 acres
Containment: 91%
Start date: Aug. 10
Cause: Human-caused

Pine Gulch Fire

Location: 18 miles north of Grand Junction
Size: 139,007 acres
Containment: 95%
Start date: July 31
Cause: Lightning

Williams Fork Fire

Location: 15 miles southwest of Fraser in Grand County
Size: 12,157 acres
Containment: 10%
Start date: Aug. 14
Cause: Human-caused

Middle Fork Fire

Location: 11 miles northeast of Steamboat Springs
Size: 3,522 acres
Containment: 0%
Start date: Sept. 6
Cause: Unknown

Goose Creek

Location: 13 miles south of Creede
Size: 171 acres
Containment: 85%
Start date: June 28
Cause: Lightning

There hasn’t been any known activity for several weeks. As a result, fire managers have increased containment to 85%.

Fawn Creek Fire

Location: 26 miles southwest of Meeker
Size: 3,226 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: July 13
Cause: Lightning

The Fawn Creek Fire started on the afternoon of July 13 and quickly grew to several hundred acres. The fire was declared 100% contained July 23.

Wolf Fire

Location: 30 miles west, southwest of Meeker
Size:  274 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: July 14
Cause: Lightning

Stewart Fire

Location: 22 miles southwest of Meeker
Size: 212 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: July 13
Cause: Lightning

Thorpe Fire

Location: 2 miles southwest of Tarryall in Park County
Size: 159 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: Aug. 23
Cause: Unknown

Sand Creek Fire

Location: 20 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs
Size: 107 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: June 15
Cause: Lightning

The Sand Creek Fire has received significant moisture but will not be called out until fire managers are certain no heat remains.

Mill Creek Fire

Location: 12 miles northwest of Gunnison, west of Cunningham Reservoir
Size: 5 acres
Containment: 100%
Start date: Aug. 17
Cause: Unknown

