Colorado will adopt California-style low-emission vehicle standards under Hickenlooper order

Gov. John Hickenlooper on Tuesday issued an executive order requiring the adoption of low-emission vehicle standards by 2025, with the first steps in developing the program ready by the end of this year.

The idea is that relying on available technologies in clean-energy delivery and using cost-effective strategies will boost the state's chances of meeting its goal of reducing greenhouse gases by 26 percent in that time frame, Hickenlooper's office said in a statement.

"Colorado has a choice. This executive order calls for the state to adopt air quality standards that will protect our quality of life in Colorado," Hickenlooper said in the statement. "Low-emissions vehicles are increasingly popular with consumers and are better for our air. Every move we make to safeguard our environment is a move in the right direction."

The order requires the state Department of Public Health and Environment to develop a rule that would establish the LEV program and, in part, incorporate some of the requirements already in place in California. Hickenlooper wants the nine-member Colorado Air Quality Control Commission to take up the proposed rule at its August meeting with the hope of adopting it by the end of this year.

Read the full article at http://www.denverpost.com.