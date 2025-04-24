Federal officials investigate Colorado gray wolf death at Rocky Mountain National Park

A gray wolf looks over its shoulder after being released into an area filled with sage brush. Of the 15 relocated from British Columbia to Colorado, three have already died.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists confirmed that the death of a female gray wolf occurred in Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday, April 20.

The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the mortality due to the fact that wolves are a federally listed species under the Endangered Species Act, according to a press release.

“A final determination of the cause of death will not be made until the investigation is completed, including the necropsy, a foundational component of the overall investigation process,” the press release states.

The wolf, known as 2514-BC, was part of the group of wolves translocated to Colorado from British Columbia during the state’s reintroduction.



While wolf survival in Colorado is within what Parks and Wildlife considers “normal margins” for a wolf population within the Rocky Mountains, the press release notes that any reintroduction efforts include mortality that the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan has already taken into account.

“Mortality is a factor that plays a role in all natural populations,” the release states.

The average lifespan of a gray wolf in the Rocky Mountains is generally three to four years, according to Parks and Wildlife.

No additional details are available at this time.

While this is the third death this year of a wolf relocated from British Columbia, three of the wolves brought to Colorado from Oregon died last year.

One male died in April following a mountain lion attack. The Copper Creek adult male wolf died following his capture in September from injuries now believed to be from a gunshot wound. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is still investigating the death. Another male died in September. The initial necropsy results from Fish and Wildlife Services indicated its death was related to a fight with another wolf.

