1.2 million Americans – including 14,700 Coloradans – file for unemployment aid just after $600 federal check ends
Joe Rubino, Denver Post
WASHINGTON — Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.
In Colorado, another 14,723 people applied for state and federal support last week, including 7,585 for federally funded pandemic unemployment assistance reserved for workers not covered by the state’s benefits program, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
The total of new claims for the week ending Aug. 1 is down after two weeks of more than 17,000 people filing new claims for support but more turbulence appears to be on the horizon for the state. This week, Frontier Airlines informed 398 workers at Denver International Airport they will be furloughed as early as Oct. 1. The comes on the heels of United Airlines notifying 2,820 Colorado workers they will be furloughed indefinitely starting in October as part of that airline’s plan to slash its U.S. workforce by nearly 36,000 people.
More than 310,000 Coloradans sought continuing support for the week ended July 25, the last week the state labor department processed $600 payments on top of regular benefits.
The U.S. Labor Department’s report Thursday marked the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid. Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.
Read more via The Denver Post.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User