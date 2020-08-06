1.2 million Americans – including 14,700 Coloradans – file for unemployment aid just after $600 federal check ends

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, Alaska Airlines planes are parked at a gate area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Alaska Airlines said over 300 employees among the company's workforce in Anchorage may lose their jobs on Oct. 1, 2020. The company said the Anchorage layoffs are part of company-wide job cuts because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Alaska Public Media reported Tuesday, Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

US Alaska Airlines Job Cuts

WASHINGTON — Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

In Colorado, another 14,723 people applied for state and federal support last week, including 7,585 for federally funded pandemic unemployment assistance reserved for workers not covered by the state’s benefits program, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The total of new claims for the week ending Aug. 1 is down after two weeks of more than 17,000 people filing new claims for support but more turbulence appears to be on the horizon for the state. This week, Frontier Airlines informed 398 workers at Denver International Airport they will be furloughed as early as Oct. 1. The comes on the heels of United Airlines notifying 2,820 Colorado workers they will be furloughed indefinitely starting in October as part of that airline’s plan to slash its U.S. workforce by nearly 36,000 people.

More than 310,000 Coloradans sought continuing support for the week ended July 25, the last week the state labor department processed $600 payments on top of regular benefits.

The U.S. Labor Department’s report Thursday marked the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid. Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

