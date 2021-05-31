30 min delays reported as I-70 crash diverts traffic to Hwy 6 in Edwards

A crash on I-70 between Edwards and Avon closed the interstate in the eastbound direction on Monday, adding about 30 minutes to the commute through Eagle County.

The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. on Monday; slow moving traffic on the Highway 6 detour is adding about 30 minutes to the travel time between Eagle and Vail, according to motorists on the road.

The interstate reopened at about 12:30 p.m.

—This story will be updated