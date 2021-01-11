40-50 cars with flat tires at I-70 near Lookout Mountain; state patrol seeking info

Colorado State Patrol is looking for the owner of a lost box of screws which punctured the tires of dozens of vehicles Monday on westbound I-70 in Clear Creek County.

At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, state patrol tweeted that 36 cars had received flat tires.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Monday, state patrol dispatch confirmed troopers had assisted between 40 and 50 cars with flat tires.

State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation could not confirm on Monday evening if the screws had been completely cleaned up.

Troopers estimate the box of screws was dropped on the highway at about 3:40 p.m.

A shot of one of the screws that punctured dozens of tires on I-70 on Monday between Lookout and Evergreen.



“Cars with Flat tires were parked along the interstate, between Lookout and Evergreen,” CSP Golden tweeted. “This probably won’t work- but if you arrived at work/job site/ home and are missing a box of screws-we picked up a few and would like to talk to you.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call state patrol at 303-239-4501.