7 ways Joe Biden’s presidency may quickly affect Colorado
A $1.9 trillion emergency coronavirus relief bill, environmental policies and Trump’s decision on where to locate U.S. Space Command are among the initiatives that could have big local impact
The Colorado Sun
As President Joe Biden takes office Wednesday, the new administration and a new party in power will usher in immediate changes, some of which will have a disproportionate impact on Colorado.
Democrats in control of both the House and Senate, and Vice President Kamala Harris to serve as a tie-breaker in the upper chamber, give Biden’s legislative agenda — including a $1.9 trillion emergency coronavirus relief package — a greater chance of making it through. Although, with a 50-50 split in the Senate between Democrats and Republicans, Biden will still sometimes need Republican support.
It also gives Colorado Democrats a greater platform, especially as U.S. House Representatives Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse are expected to present the party’s argument for impeaching former President Donald Trump during the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.
From policies to curb the devastating impact of wildfires to decisions about where agencies like the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Space Command call home, we highlight some of Biden’s early proposals, campaign promises and appointments that will impact Colorado.
Read more via The Colorado Sun.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User