7 ways Joe Biden’s presidency may quickly affect Colorado

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP

As President Joe Biden takes office Wednesday, the new administration and a new party in power will usher in immediate changes, some of which will have a disproportionate impact on Colorado.

Democrats in control of both the House and Senate, and Vice President Kamala Harris to serve as a tie-breaker in the upper chamber, give Biden’s legislative agenda — including a $1.9 trillion emergency coronavirus relief package — a greater chance of making it through. Although, with a 50-50 split in the Senate between Democrats and Republicans, Biden will still sometimes need Republican support.

It also gives Colorado Democrats a greater platform, especially as U.S. House Representatives Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse are expected to present the party’s argument for impeaching former President Donald Trump during the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

From policies to curb the devastating impact of wildfires to decisions about where agencies like the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Space Command call home, we highlight some of Biden’s early proposals, campaign promises and appointments that will impact Colorado.

