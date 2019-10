800 passengers stranded overnight at Denver airport; delays continue Wednesday

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post Business continues despite delays caused by morning fog at Denver International Airport on Feb. 26, 2019 in Denver.



Denver International Airport is advising travelers to expect some delays Wednesday morning due to freezing temperatures, ice and snow.

Average delays of 15 to 30 minutes are expected for planes leaving the airport which will have to be de-iced, said Alex Renteria, airport spokesperson.

About 800 people spent last night at the airport as snow that began on Sunday continued to fall and some flights were cancelled.

The airport provided blankets, toothbrushes and other personal items to the stranded passengers.

