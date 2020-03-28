9 Colorado nursing homes report coronavirus outbreaks
No reported outbreaks in Eagle County nursing homes
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday night identified the nine nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the state suffering from outbreaks of the novel cornavirus after a Denver Post request under the Colorado Open Records Act prompted them to open their books.
The facilities include two in Weld County, two in Larimer County and one facility each in El Paso, Chafee, Arapahoe, Adams and Jefferson counties, according to a letter from the agency’s records custodian.
On March 22, state health officials announced five outbreaks of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the virus, at facilities across the state, but for days have remained mum on how many people were infected, how many residents or staff were exposed, and the locations of these homes.
In response to a Denver Post request under the state’s open records act, the Colorado public health agency declined to identify any details on how many people have been infected or exposed at these facilities. Officials there did, however, for the first time provide a list of the facilities where outbreaks have occurred:
- North Shore Health & Rehab Facility, Larimer County
- Fairacres Manor, Weld County
- Laurel Manor Care Center, El Paso County
- Columbine Manor Care Center, Chaffee County
- Centennial Healthcare Center, Weld County
- Brookdale North Loveland, Larimer County
- Libby Bortz Assisted Living, Arapahoe County
- Inglenook At Brighton, Adams County
- Mapleton Care Center, Jefferson County
