A question to repeal national popular vote compact in Colorado is poised for 2020 ballot

Don Wilson, the Monument mayor and a lead organizer in effort to repeal the national popular vote compact, watches as supporters sign the petition at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver on July 12, 2019. (John Frank, The Colorado Sun)



The advocates behind an effort to repeal the national popular vote compact signed by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis say they’ve verified enough signatures to get their challenge on the 2020 ballot.

The deadline to submit petitions is Aug. 1, and Coloradans Vote, the issue committee challenging the new law, reports it has authenticated more than 150,000 voter signatures using state records. More signatures are still pouring into the office. To make the ballot, the group needs verified signatures from 124,632 registered voters.

“I think the reason this has so much momentum is these are the people’s votes — it’s very personal to them. And they want their votes cast in Colorado for Colorado’s Electoral College votes,” said Rose Pugliese, a Mesa County commissioner and lead organizer at Coloradans Vote, the issue committee challenging the law.

The group expects to collect about 200,000 signatures, enough to provide a cushion to account for the upwards of 30% that may fail validation. The secretary of state’s office will certify the signatures once submitted.

If certified for the ballot, it would be the first time since The Great Depression that Colorado voters would decide whether to repeal or reaffirm a law approved by the General Assembly and signed by the governor. In 1932, voters repealed a law that increased the tax on oleomargarine.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

