A secret freeski race on a remote Colorado snowfield in July? Tell us more — if you can.

For 54, maybe 55 years, skiers have gathered every July on a perennial snowfield above the Fraser Valley for a ski race, making it the longest running, open-to-all race in Colorado.

Jason Blevins, The Colorado Sun

It might have been 1964 when Cooper Black, a leather-booted ski racer from Winter Park, trudged up the remote mountain pass in July and skied down a glacier above a lake.

“He might have raced himself that year,” says Bob Singley, the 78-year-old ski bum whose resume on snow includes stunt skiing in the James Bond movie “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” and in Robert Redford’s “Downhill Racer,” making him one of skiing’s first movie stars.

Black returned to Winter Park after that fateful July day so many years ago and told his pals they needed to host a race up on that glacier.

“We’ve been coming back every year since,” says Singley, sipping a Coors Light amidst fields of alpine tundra in the shadow of the snowfield.

Read more via the Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.