After slow start, Colorado snowmobilers can finally rev up their machines this winter — and take a safety class

Aspen resident Andre Mpitsos rides his snowmobile on Richmond Ridge on Sunday, March 7, 2021, near Aspen. Mpitsos was returning from the weekend trip at a remote cabin to take a break from the crowds, he says.

Hugh Carey/Special to The Colorado Sun

Ed Klim was skiing a local hill in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in January when he ran into some skiers from out-of-state. He asked them where they were from.

“They said Colorado. We don’t have any snow back there,” recalled Klim, president of the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association. “I thought oh boy, if Colorado is sending their young skiers to Michigan to visit our hills, there must be something going on.”

It’s been a slow start to winter in Colorado and that’s depressed not only skier numbers, but snowmobile traffic as well. But across the country — really the world — snowmobile sales are skyrocketing.

Klim said new snowmobile sales in the U.S. for the 2020-21 winter are pacing close to 20% ahead of the 2019-20 season, when U.S. snowmobilers bought about 51,000 new sleds. But in Colorado, Klim said, sales of new snowmobiles are up about 2%, which mirrors past years when snow was not bountiful.

Read more via the Colorado Sun.